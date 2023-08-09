OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 180 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.16. 934,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $248.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

