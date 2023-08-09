OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,046,247 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,247 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,695,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,594,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924,559. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.