OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $79,393,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

