OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 691,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

