OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $8.91 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,855. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $135.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

