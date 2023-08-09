OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SUI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. 516,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,770. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

