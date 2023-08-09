OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 1,326 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. 297,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,173. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

