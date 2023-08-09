OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 433 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 889,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,227. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

