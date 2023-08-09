Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $8,566.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,469.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00283116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00804526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00533493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00060404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121519 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,221,646 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

