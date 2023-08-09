Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
