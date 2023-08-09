Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

