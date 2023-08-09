Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 168,678 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.65% of Vontier worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

