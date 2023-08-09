Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 172,934 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 903,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

