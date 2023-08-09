Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 9,876 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of IDACORP worth $57,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,895. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

