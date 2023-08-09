Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 3,860 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,083. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $676,179. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

