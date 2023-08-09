Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 5,252 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Guggenheim began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 576,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.