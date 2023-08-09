Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Shift4 Payments worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 374,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 338,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after acquiring an additional 314,734 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. 768,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

