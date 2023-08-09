Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,302 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Performance Food Group worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $511,561. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 624,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

