Palisade Capital Management LP Has $14.50 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,570,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after buying an additional 646,999 shares during the period.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 158,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

