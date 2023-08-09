Palisade Capital Management LP Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,632,743 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.02% of Cheesecake Factory worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 876,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

