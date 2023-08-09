Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 11,322 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 360,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

