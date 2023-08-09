Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 7,794 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Bruker makes up 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,587,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 132,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

