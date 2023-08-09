Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.77.

PANW traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,773. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

