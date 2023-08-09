Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 280.89 ($3.59), with a volume of 45852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.57).

Specifically, insider Rahul Welde purchased 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £100,017.12 ($127,817.41). In other Pantheon International news, insider Rahul Welde purchased 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £100,017.12 ($127,817.41). Also, insider John Burgess bought 258,214 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64). 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon International Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

