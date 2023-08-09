Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

PZZA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. 76,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,470. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

