Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

