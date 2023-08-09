Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.