Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $22.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $425.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.16. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $425.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,403 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.