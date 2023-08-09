Parthenon LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. 5,017,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

