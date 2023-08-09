Parthenon LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.