Parthenon LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,062. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.