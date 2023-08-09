Parthenon LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 16,686,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,369,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.