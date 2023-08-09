Parthenon LLC Sells 200 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,106. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

