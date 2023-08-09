Parthenon LLC Sells 259 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $67.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.