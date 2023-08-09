Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,168 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 1.1 %

Paychex stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 525,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,392. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.