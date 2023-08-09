PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PayPoint Trading Up 4.0 %

PAY opened at GBX 567.88 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 463.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 660 ($8.43). The firm has a market cap of £412.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

