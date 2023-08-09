PaySign’s (PAYS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get PaySign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

PaySign Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PaySign

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 414,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,065. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $30,930.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,475,631 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,193 shares of company stock worth $193,085. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.