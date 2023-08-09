PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $16,100.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,385,944 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 900 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,555.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

PCB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 46,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,489. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

