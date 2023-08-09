PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 321.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,141,000 after buying an additional 868,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,754,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.