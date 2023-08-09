PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. 1,266,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

