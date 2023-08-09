PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 209,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

