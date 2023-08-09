PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,488. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2786 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

