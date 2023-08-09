PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

XNTK stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. 10,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579. The firm has a market cap of $537.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $148.86.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

