PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,425 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,523. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

