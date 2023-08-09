PCM Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

