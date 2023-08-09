Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $21.45. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 26,211 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

