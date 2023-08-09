Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,325 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enovix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,908. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

