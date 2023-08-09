Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,708 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 4,169,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,942. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

