Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,477. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

