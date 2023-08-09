Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

SSNC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 1,779,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.