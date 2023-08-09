Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,223 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. Laurentian decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,523. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

